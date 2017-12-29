My resolution? It’s not to make resolutions...

Well, it’s time to breathe a huge sigh of relief – that’s Christmas over with for another year.

As much as I love Christmas and spending time with family and friends, it’s nice to be free of the stresses and strains of the festive period once it is all over.

And in just a matter of days, we’ll be into a brand new year – 2018 already.

Remember when years like that sounded as if they were some time way off into the future.

Mind you, the year 2000 was just like that at one time, and now it’s just a distant memory!

I’m just not sure where the days and months disappear to these days – time seems to fly so much quicker now that I’m older.

Who knows what 2018 has in store for us all but one thing I definitely know for sure is that there won’t be any new year resolutions being made in the Dobie household.

For me those days have long past – I’ve given up on thinking of something each year as within a matter of days or weeks whatever I’d chosen would be broken and I’d continue as before.

Whether it was eat healthier, do more exercise or whatever – it just wouldn’t last.

I see no point therefore in using up the energy trying to do these sorts of things in the first place and I’m sure I’m not alone.

For those of you that do choose to make a new year resolution – good luck with it and I really do hope that you have more willpower than I do!

With not much time left in 2017 – and not much space remaining in this column – there’s not a lot left for me to say.

However when the bells chime on Hogmanay I hope that you all have a fantastic and safe time bringing in 2018 and I wish you all the best for the year ahead, whatever it holds.