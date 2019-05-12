Moon men were in Scouts

AMAZINGLY two of the first men to walk on the moon were Scouts.

With the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk just two months away, the astonishing fact is that 11 of the first 12 people to the moon were also

SCOUTS from the 51st Dennyloanhead group learned many skills at camp including tent pitching, cooking, knots and lashings.

involved in Scouting in America.

On July 20, 2019, there will be major celebrations to commemorate the historic achievement.

And to mark the Scout movement’s involvement its partner, UK Space Agency, has produced activity sheets to support the Scout Astronautics activity badge.

Among the activities for Scouts to gain the badge are: Finding out how craters are formed and what meteorites tell us about the universe; comparing satellite images of Mars and the Moon with satellite images of Earth and pointing out similar landscape features such as craters, valleys and volcanoes; or build a satellite dish.

More than two-thirds of all current and former astronauts have been involved in Scouting, so there is hope for all members who have ever had an inkling for space exploration.

The 11 were: Neil Armstrong (Apollo 11) and Charles Duke (Apollo 16); Life Scouts: Edgar Mitchell (Apollo 14) and David Scott (Apollo 15); First Class Scouts: Alan Bean (Apollo 12) and Alan Shepard (Apollo 14); Second Class Scouts: John Young (Apollo 16) and Eugene Cernan (Apollo 17); Tenderfoot Scouts: Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (Apollo 11) and Harrison Schmitt (Apollo 17); Cub Scouts: Charles “Pete” Conrad (Apollo 12). The non-Scout was James Irwin (Apollo 15).

THERE is still time for Cubs to get involved in this summer’s Scotjam.

The week-long residential experience gives youngsters the chance to take part in a wide range of activities.

It offers a safe environment at two Scouts Scotland adventures centres, Lochgoilhead and Meggernie. Each centre offers accommodation, catering, specialised equipment and instructors. An experienced team of volunteer adult leaders look after the pastoral care of participants.

Places for cubs can be booked at: www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/booking-now-open-for-scotjam-2019/.