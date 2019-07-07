Mid-Scottish Division Queensmen’s parade

I am indebted to the skipper of 7th Falkirk (Baptist Church), Jim McLean for updating me on proceedings at the annual Mid Scottish District Parade of Queensmen, hailing from Arbroath, down through Dundee and Fife to our own Falkirk & District Battalion. Of the 40 or so on parade there were around 20 from our battalion, including those from 1st and 7th Falkirk, 1st Haggs, 1st and 2nd Polmont, 2nd and 5th Larbert . Many of the boys already had their badges and this parade allowed them to wear them with priden. Many I have mentioned when their names were passed to me at closing company events. However, can I mention Ben Malcolm from 7th Falkirk who was the only Queensman from his company to gain the award in this their centenary year. Accompanied by a guard of honour and led by a pipe band the Queensmen paraded on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9, to St Margaret’s Church, Glenrothes, where their certificates were presented before parents and friends by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife. Following a march-past, those assembled repaired to the ground of Glenrothes Football Club where a civic reception was laid on. A day for those attending to remember with pride as a conclusion of years of work. Mr McLean also informs me that following being authorised nationally and very ‘‘up to the minute’’ in terms of ‘‘equality’’, 7th Falkirk now have been registered as a company also having a BB Girls’ Association. This summer’s camp for this company will be at Craggan Outdoor Centre on Loch Tay from July 8-14. There they will be able to enjoy activities such as kayaking and hill walking along with the other attraction provided there by The Edinburgh and Leith Battalion who own the facility.

As an aside, I have received a number of football shorts and socks, suitable for 14 year olds (or so). Anyone wishing to avail themselves of these call 01324 553413.