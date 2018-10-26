Mandie’s Column: Still living life to the full, and heading Stateside

I am currently sitting on my American Airline flight home from New York writing my column feeling sad that my wonderful trip has come to an end.

However, I am reflecting on the exceptional week it has been and as always, all good things never last forever. I am very much looking forward to being re-united with my main man Frank the pug.

I had high hopes for New York and the city certainly exceeded all expectations. Thanks to a suggested itinerary on the good places to spend time at from Jill, editor at The Falkirk Herald and her daughter Christie, my trip was very much on point.

The hustle and bustle of Times Square was out of this world, there is such a buzz about the atmosphere and this was on our door step every morning.

More from Mandie: Never giving up on her dreams

Without describing the full trip with boyfriend Ross, highlights included: the 9/11 Memorial museum, which was very interesting but equally upsetting; the Met museum of Art; a walking tour around the Rockefeller Plaza then the breath taking views from the Top of the Rock.

We even bumped into my work colleague at the top – there was probably more chance of me winning the lottery than bumping into someone from Falkirk at the top of the Rockerfeller Centre!

We visited the Empire State Building, walked over the Brooklyn Bridge, walked over the High Line, took a ferry over to Liberty and Ellis Island and had a long stroll around Central Park, which was quite different to Callander Park which I am more used to walking through.

My favourite restaurant was Lombardis which was the first ever pizza place in New York, Ross laughs at me as I pretty much ate pizza everyday, he is concerned I am going to turn into a pizza. Thankfully we walked miles everyday from each landmark onto the next and by the end of the trip we had clocked up 65 miles, so it is safe to say the pizza was well earned.

More from Mandie: Happy times in August

We spotted a Rosie O’Grady’s bar which we felt was a must to pop in for a Bud Light and re live our Falkirk Rosie O’Grady’s days. New York has something for everyone and I recommend a trip there to everyone.

All of the above was made even sweeter by my surprise early scan CT results. Sam, my breast cancer consultant called me to let me know he was delighted that my organs are remaining stable at the moment which is a relief and big weight from my mind and for my loved ones.

I fully understand that my health can and will deteriorate without too much notice so I really do like to grab life with both hands while I can and also love to see others do so too. I tell myself that my gran and papa, Celia and Frank, who are living life in heaven keep me safe as they aren’t ready to be reunited with me.

Anyway that is the clock reset for me again and I don’t need to have another CT scan check-up until the end of January so I am already researching my next adventure.

The remainder of October has been spent with trips to Glasgow, shopping and dinner with friends, the Kylie Minogue concert which was a fabulous day out and Kevin Bridges.

Lastly, I was lucky enough to be treated to a special lunch at the Powfoulis Manor Hotel to celebrate Ross’s gran Betty turning 80. Betty enjoyed her day and she was looking fabulous.