Mandie is banishing the ‘little grey cloud’ and not worrying about the future

I feel extremely lucky to have been able to bag myself tickets to Wimbledon 2018 a couple of weeks ago.

It was such a fantastic experience, one which I have been desperate to do for years.

I didn’t quite make centre court but court one was, in my eyes, just as good. I invited Ross along and we decided to spend some time in London beforehand.

I do always love the train journey; the five hours flew by whilst we shared a picnic and the champagne that my friend kindly treated me to for completing the Stirling Marathon. I was saving this for a special occasion.

As always I like to make the most of a trip away and it was packed full with drinks with a view at the Shard, chilling at the lovely spa within our hotel and then spending a full day in the Wimbledon village.

It was great just wandering around and soaking up the atmosphere in the sunshine. Our favourite tennis match was the Jamie Murray mixed doubles semi-final which he won. The only downside being that I missed my favourite tennis player, Rafael Nadal, who played his match the day before.

I can’t forget to mention we sat on Henman Hill for a good hour just watching the world go by while, of course, having some Pimms and a bite to eat.

The last few months have evidently been some of my best as I have managed to jet off somewhere new every other month and have now booked New York for September.

I must appreciate that my daily injections I receive from Forth Valley have sustained my health more or less 100 per cent normal to allow me to carry on having such a special life.

I love sharing all my stories with the oncology nurses of what I have been up to while in getting my treatment. They love to see me carrying on enjoying myself. It has been a long three years I have been getting treated at Forth Valley so I feel like I know the lovely nurses pretty well.

I do like to reflect on the previous week’s activities with a big smile on my face but for me after the good times often I feel consumed with sadness that they have all come to an end. It has therefore been quite an up and down month with my little grey cloud that tries very hard to follow me around. It makes me determined to keep living for the moment and trying not to worry about the future.

I feel it is time for me to start a fresh list of things I would like to achieve in the coming months mainly focusing on the smaller, more simple things as it’s often these that make us smile the most. I have been spending a lot of time with my parents lately, they make me feel safe and very loved, and I can’t wait to continue doing so, they are very much on this journey with me every step of the way.

My weekend was completed with a lovely afternoon at the Hub in Falkirk for nibbles and Prosecco, then onto the Little Mix concert with four lovely girls who won a competition for hospitality tickets. Thanks to Alistair Campbell who donated the tickets with all proceeds going directly to Breast Cancer Now Scotland. A very kind gesture and a fantastic day out.

The Hub has supported Breast Cancer Now Scotland for quite some time now and has proudly raised thousands via different fundraising efforts which is great to see.