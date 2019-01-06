Making plans for the future

The beginning of a new year is upon us and many of us will be turning our thoughts to what we would like to achieve in the coming months or maybe even years.

Goals will be written and plans put in place.

Here at Strathcarron Hospice we have been looking slightly further ahead with our recently revised five-year strategy.

Serving a population of nearly 400,000 people during our 37 years we have developed and evolved and must continue to do so.

Patients have, and always will be, at the heart of everything we do.

Throughout the organisation and particularly in our future planning we will nurture a culture of engagement and participation.

This fits with our ethos of patient centred care and can provide a powerful impetus for improvement.

We are ambitious to develop our services further to meet current and future needs.

With an increasing elderly population, increased incidence of cancer and higher levels of complexity we need to explore effective ways our specialist services are accessible to those who need them.

Most importantly, all of this is only made possible with the continued generosity of supporters.

We take this opportunity to thank readers for your support and wish you the very best for 2019.