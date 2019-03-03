LITTER warriors armed with pickers and black bin bags helped organise a major clean up.

5th Mount Gerald cubs, with the help from Scouts and parents, gave up part of their weekend to hold a litter pick at Carron Dams.

Mount Gerald Cubs got down and dirty with a litter pick

They managed to fill four huge bags with litter and deposited them at the Roughmute recycling centre.

Cub leader Caroline Rhys said: “The youngest litter picker was six-year-old Asher, who gave 100 per cent to cleaning up his local area.

“Fantastic work Cubs, great attitude and effort. Very proud leader again.

“Massive thanks to all parents who came to help.

“Great to have a couple of Scouts helping us.”

SCOTJAM 2019 will take place at Lochgoilhead and Meggernie later this year.

The programme at Lochgoilhead, which will be dormitory accommation, will focus on land and water based adventurous activities.

Cubs will gain several badges including stages in Hikes Away, Nautical Skills, Nights Away, Paddle Sports, Sailing and Time on the Water, staged activity badges plus the Water Activities badge.

ScotJam Cubs takes place between July 15-19 and costs £272 per person; ScotJam Scouts, July 20-27, costs, £334 per person; ScotJam Explorers, July 20-27, £334 per person.

Also running from July 15-19, ScotJam at Meggernie promises a true outdoors wilderness experience for Cubs. Getting closer to nature, Cubs will be camping on Meggernie’s camping fields, surrounded by Highland scenery, with a programme that introduces the Cubs to some traditional Scouting and outdoors skills, building in lots of time for exploring nature.

The programme focus will be on outdoor nature and environment activities and skills. Cubs will earn Nights Away, Hikes Away, Our Outdoors Challenge, Backwoods Cooking, Pioneer plus requirements in several other badges.

It costs £227 per person (£207 per person for packs bringing their own tents; pack bookings only).

Funding is available to cover the cost of the weekend at either centre for cubs who meet the criteria.

To check all the details go to: https://www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/booking-now-open-for-scotjam-2019/.