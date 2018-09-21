Letter from the editor: Time to make your voice heard

Everyone likes to have their say on the hot topics of the day ... whether it be politics, education, Brexit, health or even the antics of so-called celebrities.

Well for the next three weeks we’re giving all our readers, in print and online, an opportunity to give us their views on a subject that always gets folks talking.

Falkirk town centre has long been a source of angst for a lot of people. When it was pedestrianised way back in the 1980s some people thought it was great, but others weren’t so sure.

Fast forward 30 years and there are those who believe we should be bringing traffic back to the High Street as a way of encouraging more people into the heart of the town.

We’ve had the Howgate and Callendar Square shopping centres added with the retailers ensconced in both changing over the decades.

Efforts were made to ‘jazz up’ the town but more recently it’s been decided that money is best spent reviving the area’s heritage and giving properties a more traditional look.

But with retailing changing, shops closing and concerns about the town centre’s future, this week we launch a survey asking everyone for their opinion on what they would like to see in the High Street and surrounding areas.

Click here to take the survey:

Hopefully this will help politicians and business leaders formulate a plan to deliver a town centre for us all.

But to quote that old cliché “you’ll never be able to please all of the people, all of the time”.

However, don’t say we didn’t ask you for your views.