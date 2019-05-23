Letter from the editor: The elections no one wants

It’s the election that a few months ago no-one, including the main political parties, thought would be taking place.

However, given the farcical goings on in Westminster and today (Thursday) the polling stations will be open as voters have the opportunity to select who they want to represent them in the European parliament.

Yes that’s right. We’re supposed to be leaving in ... well if you know when, can you let Theresa May know, but it’s only going to be a few weeks or at most months, according to latest predications, but we still have to hold the elections.

No-one is expecting there to be a rush of voters.

Never an election to capture the imagination – in 2014 less than 30 per cent of those eligible to vote in Falkirk Council area did so – it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the vote counting could be a relatively short process on Sunday evening.

However, what I think we can expect is a lot more spoiled papers than the 44 there were five years ago.

The political parties have spent the last week or so feverishly sending out election pamphlets urging us all to pick their man or woman for the short-lived role as one of the six MEPs to represent Scotland.

Not exactly a job with good future prospects.

But what I am finding hard to swallow is the huge amount of money that is being spent on the elections.

In 2014 the figure was almost £109 million.

This year it is likely to be more with some estimates at around £150 million.

However much it is the cash could have been put to better use if we didn’t have to participate in this ridiculous election process.

However, I will still cast my vote ... although what difference it will make I’m not sure.