Letter from the editor: Saying goodbye to Christopher

Cancer is still the word that sends a chill through people. It has no respect for age nor circumstance.

It affects little children and the elderly, people from all sectors of society.

Thankfully scientists and doctors have come up with treatments that in 2019 are curing people or allowing them to live with the condition that only a decade ago would have been a death sentence.

But sadly that’s not the case for everyone.

Latest figures show that in Scotland for every four people who are urgently referred with a suspicion of cancer and start their treatment within 62 days, another person has to wait much longer.

Cancer Research UK say this is because there is a shortage of trained staff and has called on the Scottish Government to ensure that plans are in place to meet the current and future need.

Tomorrow (Thursday), staff at The Falkirk Herald are preparing to say goodbye to a former colleague and much-loved friend.

Christopher Fairley died last week, aged only 31, from an aggressive form of Ewing sarcoma in his pelvis.

His diagnosis in May last year came seven months after he first sought medical help for his symptoms.

Chris left us to become a maths teacher and was just finishing his probation year when diagnosed.

Tragically, he never had an opportunity to take up the career he had trained so hard for.

The teaching profession and more importantly his family and friends have lost a wonderful young man.

Here’s hoping the necessary steps are taken to improve our NHS so others don’t have to wait the way Chris did.

His family are urging people to donate to the fundraising being carried out by Dr Jeff White, a consultant medical oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre who cared for Chris.

He is running the London Marathon on April 28 with money raised going to Sarcoma UK to help others like Chris who are diagnosed with this condition.

Donations can be made at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JeffWhite.