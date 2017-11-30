Letter from the editor: Plenty of reasons to be cheerful

Tonight is a special one for The Falkirk Herald ... and the entire business community across the district.

After a gap of a year, our business awards are back and I couldn’t be more delighted.

Everyone represented at the ceremony has good reason to celebrate and I’m looking forward to raising a glass to them all

Yes, it’s a lot of hard work - with seven full days of judging particualry gruelling for me and the rest of the panel - but it is also a truly uplifting and humbling experience.

In our job we meet a lot of businessmen and women, and deal on a daily basis with firms of all shapes and sizes.

However, whenever the awards roll around, it never ceases to amaze me how many successful and vibrant businesses there are out there.

Often when someone is presenting to the judging panel they start off nervously but the passion for what they are doing soon kicks in and it’s inspiring to hear the stories of how someone who started off in working from the kitchen of their home has gone to reach all sort of major milestones.

Everyone has a different tale to deal but something that is common to each is the entrpreneurial spirit they have shown. Coupled wuith the resilience to recover from the hard knocks and come back stronger, that is what has seen them build a business to be proud of.

So tonight, at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa, we will honour just some of those who have had reasons to celebrate this year.

There will be plenty of winners but no losers, as everyone represented at the ceremony has good reason to celebrate and I’m looking forward to raising a glass to them all.