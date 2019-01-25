Letter from the editor: Mobile banking isn’t always good

Was I the only one who breathed a sigh of relief that my branch of a well known bank wasn’t on the hatchet list of closures announced this week?

Sadly, it’s becoming an ever more frequent occurrence in our towns and villages.

However, I’m probably guilty of helping to sound the death knell for so many bank branches as I rely more and more on online banking and, wait for it, I’ve even mastered the art of using the bank app on my phone.

Well I use the term mastered loosely – very loosely if I’m being honest – and have to admit that I recently paid a bill three times by using my mobile phone.

Yes, that’s right, the same bill!

You see that’s the problem with our paperless society, you have nothing to check it with rather than a small mobile phone.

My attempt at saving time subsequently saw me almost losing the will to live as first of all I had to phone my bank.

Believe it or not, I got through quite quickly and a very nice young man (he even managed to hide what I’m sure he was thinking about foolish woman) managed to tell me exactly when I had made the three payments. One was even at 5.30am when I woke in a panic thinking I had still to pay it.

He also provided me with the reference numbers that I then had to go to the utility company with to explain what I had done and please could I have my money back.

This person didn’t do such a good job of hiding their scorn.

So much for speed.