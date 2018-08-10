Letter from the editor: Making the most of our district

The scorching temperatures may have abated, hopefully only for a while, but it doesn’t appear to be detracting on the number of visitors in Falkirk.

Sunshine or rain it appears that our district has established itself as a must see place for tourists from home and abroad.

The Kelpies and Helix Park continues to attract thousands of visitors daily, while the Falkirk Wheel is losing none of its popularity.

Add to that Callendar House, Muiravonside Country Park and Kinneil Estate, together with the miles of walkways along the canal network and its easy to see that Falkirk district has lots to offer.

But that’s the problem.

It certainly appears to be a case of those living locally not appreciating what is on our doorstep.

People moan there is nothing in this town, but they appear to overlook what we do have – and the number of people these attractions provide employment for.

The European Championships are currently on in Glasgow and, apparently even more than four years ago when that city hosted the Commonwealth Games, it seems that Falkirk is one of the destinations enjoying extra tourists thanks to this event.

Whereas once anyone visiting Glasgow would perhaps have visits to Edinburgh and the Trossachs on their wish list, it now appears that Falkirk is the place to go.

Whoever said that Falkirk is only a place you travel through on a train would do well to get off and enjoy all that we now have to offer.