Letter from the Editor: Gun obsessions must run deep

I really can’t fathom out what it is with boys and their toys.

Granted it’s been a few years since I looked upon a trip to a toy shop as a treat rather than an ordeal so maybe I’m a bit out of touch, but what is it in the male side of our population that sees them gravitate towards death and destrucion from such a young age?

Whereas girls seem happy enough to dress dolls up in a variety of pretty outfits, boys are not content unless their actions figures are knocking seven bells out of each other.

And, while they might play nicely with cars in a garage for a while, it won’t be long before there’s a mass pile up with the obligatory crashing noises.

My nine-year-old even had one of his police cars attending the scene the other day - and then arresting one of the drivers for having drugs in his boot! Too much watching Police Interceptors with his mum I think.

And don’t get me started on guns. I’m not a fan of them - toys or otherwise - so have made every effort over the years to keep them away from Calum.

However, it’s becoming a losing battle as he’s been exposed to them from a variety of different avenues - birthday presents, ‘free’ gifts with magazines and pals on the street.

It’s not as if he’s content to take a few pot shots at some tin cans either. Put a gun in his hand and he turns in to a rabid warrior keen to inflict as much damage as he can - and frequently doing so.

I just hope our house is never raided as they’re sure to find an arsenal of confiscated weapons hidden around the place!