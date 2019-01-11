Letter from the editor: Falkirk Wheel continues to attract tourists

It’s the time of year when, post-festive season and with the weather turning colder, the thoughts of many of us turn to holidays.

Even if you wanted to ignore the hard sell from travel companies, it would be difficult with tantalising offers accompanied by photographs of sun-soaked beaches or breathtaking scenery bombarding us at every turn.

All mediums of advertising are used nowadays to encourage us to book up for weekend aways, family holidays or that once-in-a-lifetime trip. And The Falkirk Herald is no exception with several offers on our pages just waiting on you to snap them up.

However, earlier this week while flicking through a magazine I came across the obligatory holiday suggestions, but in amongst the trips to the Med and further afield there was one that caught my eye.

A trip to the Falkirk Wheel!

Well, if I’m being strictly honest it was part of a holiday in Scotland over several days which included a boat trip on a loch and a train journey through some of this country’s most beautiful scenery.

But our Wheel was there and being lauded as a must see attraction as part of this short break ... which cost four figures!

Who would have thought only a few years ago that Falkirk would be such a prominent tourist destination?

I make no apologies for repeating myself, but I think it’s great that we are now on so many people’s ‘must see’ list.

Now we have to maximise the opportunities this tourist boost brings.