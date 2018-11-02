Letter from the editor: Electric car is not on my wish list

I’ve recently become the proud owner of a new car – but it’s one kind of shopping experience that I really don’t enjoy.

You see I’m not into the whole “what sort of vehicle do you drive?” conversation. Although I no longer respond by saying “a black one”! I have picked up a bit more knowledge along the way.

However, it’s the whole sales pitch of some eager car showroom person that brings me out in a cold sweat.

I don’t really care about all the gadgets and gizmos. I want something that starts first thing in the morning, doesn’t cost too much to run and, most importantly, I can fit it into a normal car parking space.

Well, I eventually bit the bullet and made a purchase which I’m very pleased with and, so far, it’s abiding by my three rules.

But I did realise that during all my shopping trips, I never once considered getting an electric car.

I’m probably the ideal candidate for one as I don’t drive long distances very often, however, the thought never crossed my mind.

Perhaps its the idea of finding a charging point wherever you go.

The Scottish Government wants to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2032, making all new cars purchased electric.

There are already a few charging points across the district with a bigger one planned for outside Falkirk Stadium.

But before I would consider such a purchase I would want to see an awful lot more.

And I’m also not sure what happens if you suddenly run out of charge without a plug point in sight ...