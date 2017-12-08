Letter from the Editor

Among the many jokes served up during Tuesday’s performance of Peter Pan by Falkirk Youth Theatre, which I had the privilege of reviewing on Tuesday evening, was one about teenagers.

Presented in the form of a news bulletin read by the Falkirk Herald (thanks for the plug!), it proclaimed that research had shown most teenagers would stop being grumpy by the time they reached 25!

Things that we thought cool as kids suddenly lose their attraction before being rediscovered when we are adults

It got the desired laughs from the order members of the audience but in actual fact it might not be too far from the truth.

There’s certainly a period in our life - and it does often fall between early teens and mid-20s - when things that we thought cool as kids suddenly lose their attraction before being rediscovered when we are adults.

Take Disney for example. As youngsters we all loved Mickey Mouse and his friends and, if we were lucky enough to visit Disneyland, so much the better. I missed out on that opportunity as a child and certainly wouldn’t have thanked you for it as a teenager but now, as a dad myself, I can’t get enough of it.

It’s a similar story when it comes to pantomimes.

As a youngster I used to go along with my grandma every New Year but, as the years passed, we drifted out of the habit.

Now the traditon has been taken up by a new generation and I must admit I look forward to the annual outing just as much as I did several decades ago.

And, now of course, I can understand why the adults are laughing so much as jokes that went way over my head as a seven-year-old!