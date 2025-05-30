Labour blast CAMHS spending, as figures show NHSFV 50% short
Despite a "national crisis" in mental health services and a target to hit 1% of overall funding on CAMHS the RCP figures show NHS Forth Valley spent just 0.51% of their budget on children and young people’s mental health in 2022/23.
Paul said: “Over the last few weeks, I’ve talked to a significant number of local people who are hugely concerned about mental health services and the waiting times for some children and young people.
“It’s clear that staff on the ground are battling against rising demand with a tiny slice of the pie. Far too many young people are being left on waiting lists. Some children and young people are being denied assessments for several years, which can have a profound effect on young people and their families.
“Under the SNP services are suffering, targets are being missed, and local families are paying the price.”
Overall, despite an SNP Scottish Government commitment to see 10% of NHS funding invested in mental health services not one NHS Board across Scotland is meeting the target. Local figures show Forth Valley spending 8.17% (falling from 9% over a 10 year period) and a requirement for some £13.5m to be found locally to reach the target.
Paul added: “Across our public services, be it health, education, transport or the environment performance is slipping, and local people are suffering the consequences. After nearly 20 years of SNP Government, Scotland desperately needs a new direction.”
Notes
- The 2022 Scottish Census found that the number of people reporting a mental health condition in Scotland has more than doubled since 2011, rising from 4.4% to 11.3% of the population (2022).
- In their 2021 election manifesto, the SNP committed to ‘ensure that, by the end of the parliament, 10% of our frontline NHS budget will be invested in mental health.’ RCP figures show a national figure of 8.53% and a monetary shortfall of nearly £225m
- The full RCP Scotland briefing can be accessed here: rcpsychis---budget-response-briefing---final.pdf
- CAMHS waiting times: SNP ‘failing generation of young people’ amid long mental health waits – Labour | STV News