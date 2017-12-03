Keep handbags and wallets close to you

Next week we will be launching our festive safety campaign in the Falkirk area with additional patrols being deployed, day and night.

There is also ongoing work with businesses, communities and the pubic in offering safety advice for the home and party season.

As the streets become busier with more shoppers and revellers, people can be targeted by offenders who use distraction tactics.

Purse theft can become more common but some simple steps will make it much harder for thieves.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings, even while Christmas shopping, so keep your handbag and wallet close. Keep handbags closed between purchases and, where possible, wear your handbag across your shoulder with the zip/clasp in sight.

It’s also important not to leave personal property such as handbags or jackets in shopping trolleys while you select other purchases as this can also be targeted.

If you are using cash try to use small amounts and not show the contents of your purse/wallet.

Be aware of your surroundings and take some small steps and this should help deter criminals from taking advantage.