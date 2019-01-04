Kate Livingstone: I’m quite happy with the old me!

You really cannot escape it ... we’ve just had around ten days of gluttony and now we’re being encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

And all this before the mince pieces are even out of date or all the boxes of chocolates open.

If the TV and social media isn’t encouraging us to book a holiday, it’s telling us to be a ‘new you’.

Honestly, I’m quite happy with the old me!

Well, that’s not strictly true.

Slightly longer legs would be good but I don’t think even the most drastic diet or exercise regime is going to fix that for me.

I can never understand why there is this big push to be healthy by eating salads and going to the gym in January.

It’s a time of year when, with all the stress/excitement of Christmas out of the way, and seasonal cold weather all you want to do is hibernate.

I can think of nothing worse than coming home from work and slipping on some exercise gear then heading back out the door to some aerobics class.

Sorry, for my perfect end to the day, I’m looking for some warming food and then curling up on the couch in my jammies with some hot chocolate in my hand. Caught you all out. Bet you thought I was going to say a glass of pinot grigio or similar.

Well the one concession that I’m going to make to starting off 2019 in healthier fashion is a ‘dry January’.

My own unofficial one – which basically means that I will start it on Monday after this weekend’s tour round various relatives with my mother (which would drive anyone to drink!) and will last as long as I can. Hopefully to the end of the month.

So that’s why I’m keen to hibernate throughout this month.

If you meet me and I say that I’m spending a weekend at home, then don’t feel obliged to invite me round for a chat because as anyone who knows me will testify, my willpower is zero.

However, I am looking forward to taking my two grandchildren out and about. Walks round the Helix and to Callendar Park will be on my ‘to do’ list for the start of the year.

Activities that don’t cost much money as we all recover from the excesses of the end of 2018 but do us good by spending time together.

Whatever 2019 brings, I hope that it is a good one for you and all those you care about.