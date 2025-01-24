Jardine calls on Governments to tackle women’s health failures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh West MP and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women and Equalities has led fresh calls for both the UK and Scottish Government to address the ongoing crisis in women’s healthcare, after a pair of reports warned of concerns over staff shortages at obstetrics units and substandard care for women and girls with reproductive conditions.

A report commissioned by NHS Lothian recently found that staff shortages in obstetrics units at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary were compromising patient safety.

Separately, the Women and Equalities Select Committee, of which Ms. Jardine is member, released a report showing that a lack of awareness and education among the public and healthcare providers was contributing to substandard care for women and girls with reproductive conditions.

Ms. Jardine believes that the UK and Scottish Governments must take urgent action to tackle the growing length of wait lists, improve diagnosis times, and commit to better training on women’s reproductive health for practitioners across the NHS.

Christine Jardine MP at Forth Bridge

“These reports make for grim reading. NHS obstetrics and gynaecology care has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months, and with that comes a decline in public confidence in these services.

“While most women receive excellent obstetrics and gynaecology care in the NHS, there are far too many horror stories. The NHS Lothian report must trigger immediate action from health bosses to ensure everyone receives proper care.

“However, this is not just about staffing numbers. Our committee report makes clear that medical misogyny, both witting and unwitting, remains a barrier to the timely diagnosis and treatment of the many women who live with reproductive conditions.

“Government leaders in Westminster and Holyrood must make sure that training on women’s reproductive health for NHS staff is up-to-date and that women's health concerns are taken seriously. They must also address workforce shortages that have the potential to compromise patient care."