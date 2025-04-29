Jardine calls on Governments to tackle shortage of vital cancer treatment

By Christine Jardine
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Government to produce a clear national action plan to tackle the PERT shortages which is severely affecting more than 61,000 people across the country.

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Theory (PERT) aids in the patient’s ability to properly digest food. Allowing them to maintain enough weight to potentially seek further lifesaving treatment. For those where treatment is no longer an option, it allows their final months to be more comfortable.

Without access to PERT, people become severely malnourished due to their bodies being unable to digest food properly. Ultimately, the lack of PERT is impacting people’s chances of survival, their physical and mental health and their ability to play an active role in society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shortage is due to a lack of raw active ingredients and limited manufacturing capacity.

Christine met Radiotherapy UK to discuss cancer treatment.Christine met Radiotherapy UK to discuss cancer treatment.
Christine met Radiotherapy UK to discuss cancer treatment.

Ms. Jardine has joined more than 60 fellow parliamentarians in calling for further action to tackle this shortfall.

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine said: "PERT is an essential treatment for all people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the government must take further action to address this crisis"

“The shortage of this vital medication has been an issue in this country for too long. Leading to an intolerable impact on patients’ ability to function and live.

“The Government must make a clear national action plan and a PERT shortages taskforce to end this crisis for good”

Related topics:Christine JardineGovernment
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice