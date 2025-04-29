Jardine calls on Governments to tackle shortage of vital cancer treatment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Theory (PERT) aids in the patient’s ability to properly digest food. Allowing them to maintain enough weight to potentially seek further lifesaving treatment. For those where treatment is no longer an option, it allows their final months to be more comfortable.
Without access to PERT, people become severely malnourished due to their bodies being unable to digest food properly. Ultimately, the lack of PERT is impacting people’s chances of survival, their physical and mental health and their ability to play an active role in society.
The shortage is due to a lack of raw active ingredients and limited manufacturing capacity.
Ms. Jardine has joined more than 60 fellow parliamentarians in calling for further action to tackle this shortfall.
Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine said: "PERT is an essential treatment for all people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the government must take further action to address this crisis"
“The shortage of this vital medication has been an issue in this country for too long. Leading to an intolerable impact on patients’ ability to function and live.
“The Government must make a clear national action plan and a PERT shortages taskforce to end this crisis for good”