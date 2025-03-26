Jardine calls on Government to scrap 'dangerous' National Insurance changes

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine has called on the UK Government to scrap the dangerous National Insurance changes ahead of the Spring Statement.

It comes as schools, business and charities in Edinburgh West have expressed alarm at the impending hike in employers’ national insurance set to come into effect on April 6. The hike also affects GP practices and hospices.

Christine has said it would be utterly unacceptable for the Chancellor to risk businesses, care providers and charities “going to the wall” because of this jobs tax and called on Rachel Reeves to scrap the increase at the Spring Statement.

Alongside scrapping the jobs tax, she has called on the Chancellor to deliver a statement that would overhaul the business rates system to unleash growth in the local economy.

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine said: “I have spoken to countless businesses and organisations here in Edinburgh West who have told me about the dread they feel ahead of the jobs tax coming into force.

“I am very concerned with what this increase means for businesses in Edinburgh West, particularly independent care providers, GP surgeries and charities, all of whom are already under immense pressure.

“These dangerous proposals have the potential to cripple business and organisations by obstructing their ability to hire more workers.

“It must start by scrapping these damaging jobs tax and overhauling business rates to allow our local business and organisations to thrive.”