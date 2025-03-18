Jardine calls for WASPI Women support

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called again on the Government to provide long due support to women affected by the increase in the state pension age. Last year, the Government rejected the Ombudsman’s ruling on compensation.

Yesterday, March 17, Christine spoke in a petitions debate on compensation for WASPI women, outlining her frustration at the lack of action.

She said: “After eight years of taking part in debates, protests, meetings, all-party parliamentary groups and proceedings on private Members’ Bills about this issue, and waiting on the ombudsman’s report, it is frustrating that this Government isn’t listening.

“The situation that the WASPI women find themselves in, tells us everything we need to know about the status of women in this country.

“Those affected worked hard, and paid their taxes and national insurance. Even though the government admitted they had let them down, we are still no further forward.

“The time has come for fairness to be delivered, and give the WASPI women the compensation they deserve.”