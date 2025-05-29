Jardine calls for the scrapping of the Two Child Cap

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called for the Two Child Cap to be scrapped in a letter to the Child Poverty Taskforce headed by the Secretary of State for Education and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

The Two Child Cap introduced by the Conservatives, stops families from receiving means tested benefits for more than two children, plunging families into poverty and costing the government millions in extra support.

Christine also expressed her disappointment in the delay in publication of the Child Poverty Strategy, due this Spring but now expected in the Autumn.

Christine Jardine MP said: “It is clear the two child benefit cap does more harm than good, at a time when costs are rising and families are struggling to put food on the table.

Christine speaking in the House of Commons

“We need to see swift action from the Labour government to make sure the next generation can fulfil their potential. Punishing working families is not the answer.

“This government will fail those who need help most if they don’t scrap this cruel and unnecessary Conservative policy. I would urge the Government to publish the strategy as soon as possible to end the avoidable poverty we are seeing across the country.”

