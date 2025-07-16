Jardine calls for safe passage of students from Gaza to Edinburgh

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has written to the Foreign Office calling for steps to be taken to ensure the safe passage of students and researchers from Gaza who have been accepted to Edinburgh University.

The UK visa centre in Gaza has been closed since 2023, meaning they are unable to apply for visas and have no safe way to reach Edinburgh.

Christine Jardine MP said: “I have asked the UK Government what steps they are taking to ensure those in Gaza who have been accepted to Edinburgh University get the help they need to travel here as soon as possible.

“France and Ireland have worked to enable the safe passage of scholars from Gaza who hold offers of admission at various universities in their countries, and it is vital the UK Government gets similar structures in place.

“It goes without saying it will be life changing for offer holders to leave Gaza safely and quickly, and begin their studies or fellowships at one of this country’s many world-leading universities."

