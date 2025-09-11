Jardine calls for greater sepsis awareness

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine backed calls for greater sepsis awareness at an event in Parliament calling for more attention to the infection.

Sepsis is life-threatening and claims 11 million lives globally every year, including 48,000 in the UK. It’s triggered by the immune system’s over-reaction to an infection – which can be viral, bacterial or fungal.

Common causes of sepsis include chest infections and UTIs – but any type of infection could lead to sepsis, such as a simple bite or sting.

At a parliamentary event to launch World Sepsis Awareness Day Christine Jardine MP said: “Sepsis is more common than heart attacks and claims more lives than strokes. It needs to be taken just as seriously as more prominent conditions like heart disease.

Christine speaking in the House of Commons

“If you’re concerned about someone, even if you’re unsure that it's sepsis, it's always best to seek medical advice and ask.

"It's vital we all know the early warning signs because action quickly can make all the difference.”

UK Sepsis Trust Ambassador, Harry Redknapp, added: “In 2018, my wife Sandra developed sepsis from a kidney infection. It was a terrifying experience — but we were lucky. She survived. 48,000 families across the UK aren’t as fortunate.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with The UK Sepsis Trust to get life-saving information in front of as many people as possible.

“Whoever you cheer for, Team #SepsisSavvy needs your support. Play the game, spread the word, and help save lives.”

Sepsis has no specific diagnostic test, and the signs and symptoms can vary hugely. As a result, sepsis can be challenging to diagnose. It’s therefore critical that all acutely unwell patients are treated promptly and appropriately regardless of cause, which is why awareness of the early signs is so important.

These calls have been led by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sepsis and The UK Sepsis Trust.