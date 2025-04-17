Jardine calls for clarity on closure of US Consulate in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh West MP and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland Christine Jardine has written to the US Consulate in Edinburgh to seek clarity on its proposed closure as part of Elon Musk’s cost cutting exercise.

Numerous sites are under threat of closure as the Trump administration seek to reduce their global footprint.

Christine said: “This is another astonishing move from the US government.”

“There has been a US Consulate in Edinburgh since the 1700s which has sought to assist American citizens in our city, and foster relations between Scotland and the US.

Christine speaking to a delegation at the United Nations in New York

“Trump and his colleagues are pulling up the drawbridge to the rest of the world, and hurting Americans based abroad in the process.

“I have written to the US Consulate to seek clarification on the reports.”