It’s December, time to dig out the festive tunes

With December already here, I don’t believe it’s too early to mention the subject of festive tunes.

Yes, that’s right, once we reach December 1, I feel it’s fair game to blast out the Christmas songs for everyone to hear.

I know some shops have already had the Christmas CDs playing for weeks, but that’s too early.

Unlike the majority of the world’s music that can be played at any time, the likes of Fairytale of New York, White Christmas and Mistletoe and Wine have only a short window during the year when it is acceptable for them to be aired.

If you’re like me, by playing them earlier than December you’ll be sick of them by the time the 25th comes along.

However, play them for the 24 days up until Christmas Eve and it’s just the right quantity for me – assuming of course that you don’t have them on a constant loop 24 hours a day.

I dug out the festive music in time for Friday to help start to feel some of that Christmas spirit.

The UK’s favourite Christmas song was announced recently.

And it’s safe to say, it is one of my favourites – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl with Fairytale of New York.

When you think about it, Christmas songs are strange things. There are many of them, and indeed many versions of some of them, however there have not been many new ones in the last few decades.

And let’s face it, any new ones there have been, are barely worth mentioning and definitely won’t be standing any test of time.

That sweet, sugary festive pop that everyone would soak up appears to have disappeared. Like so many things, it’s just not the same as it once was.