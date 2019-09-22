It’s a new beginning for the local companies

Following my own Retro Column it was good to see the BB photo in the Falkirk Herald Retro pages last week.

There were five young men from 1st Denny & Dunipace Company having just then, in 1996, been awarded their President’s Badges, on the way to becoming Queensmen. One of their number, Kenny Deuchar, is as far as I am aware the grandson of the former captain of that Company, John Deuchar. My memory of John was his friendship with my own captain at 1st Larbert (West Church), Arthur Coutts, and their jointly arranging the annual camp at Carnoustie. The skipper at the time of the photograph was George Barrowman who, after several decades, now wishes to stand down. Even with a number of young men, like those in the picture, there is a dearth of officers/helpers to guarantee the anticipated path to success through the Company. If any of the five in the picture are reading this or perhaps even if their sons are in the BB, perhaps you might help out in any way you can to see the ongoing progress of this Company which was the foundation of what later became the Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band. The invitation of course is not restricted to the boys mentioned but to anyone who could devote a few hours to this end. Contact George (or myself on 553413). Other companies seem to be off to a new start in their own particular ways. Some that I have heard are 1st Grangemouth with a fairly traditional enrolment and meetings (no doubt starting to assess their table tennis skills for the ongoing session and national events); 4th Falkirk working out of Hallglen had between 20 and 30 boys at their enrolment at the Ettrick Dochart Community Hall and for the younger boys are following a ‘‘pirate’’ themed programme. So they too are inviting boys from five to 18 to join them and for adults to help them ‘‘batten down the hatches and fly the Jolly Roger’’ every Wednesday. 2nd Larbert started with a bang at a weekend camp.