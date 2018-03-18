It’s a fair cop in Dennyloanhead

YOUNGSTERS in Dennyloanhead spent a night with the police as part of their work on their home and personal safety badges.

Beavers and Cubs from the 51st Dennyloanhead Scout Group enjoyed a visit from their community police officer.

They learned how to keep safe and were given the chance try on a uniform as well as a pair of handcuffs.

FALKIRK District Scouts is the victim of its own success.

Dozens of youngsters have their names on waiting lists and unfortunately they may remain there for a long time owing to a lack of adult leaders.

Most groups in the district are now running at full capacity while many Scout halls are under-utilised.

There is little chance of starting new colonies, packs or troops as there is a struggle to fill the gaps in the existing sections.

And it will remain so until more adults can be encouraged to volunteer.

District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist said: “It can be quite a life changing experience to become part of the Scout movement and, for adults, there is a chance to gain all sorts of qualifications as well as influencing young people’s lives.”

If you would like volunteer contact Ann Gilchrist at falkirkdc@live.co.uk.

A NEW Chief Commissioner for Scotland has been appointed.

Andrew Sharkey will officially take up the role during the Blair Atholl Jamborette in July.

He joined Scouting as a cub, moved up through the sections until leaving the Venture Scouts to become a Scout leader. He then moved on to become a Venture Scout leader and Assistant District Commissioner Ventures before becoming Scottish Geadquarters Commissioner for Venture Scouts.

He was part of the UK team that planned and led the transition to Explorer Scouts and Scout Network and became the first Scottish Headquarters Explorer Commissioner.

Andrew said: “I’m so proud to be part of Scouting and genuinely excited about working with our team of volunteers to further develop our movement, ensuring that more young people are able to access the great adventures and opportunities that we offer.’’