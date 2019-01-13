It’s a dog’s life for these Cubs

New year, new term and new ideas across all sections of Falkirk District.

Something which might be of interest to some of the groups actually took place at the 51st Dennyloanhead last month.

Dennyloanhead Cubs made friends with a guide dog

The Beavers and Cubs had a visit from the Guide Dogs as part of the group’s work on their disability awareness badges.

Cub leader Chris Campbell said: “We want to say a big thank you for coming and telling us about guide dogs.”

The 51st Scouts also had an exciting time as they reached new heights at their recent climbing trip when they visited Megazone.

Just two ideas which would give other groups within the district ideas for spring 2019.

To find out more about Guide Dogs visit -www.guidedogs.org.uk.

PLANS are already well in hand for Cub section activities later in the year.

The Howling from September 20-22 is the national Cub camping weekend at Fordell. There will be increased capacity to allow more packs to participate. It will be fully programmed and catered for, all a pack needs to take are enthusiastic Cubs and tents.

There is a limited number of tents available to hire (pitched or not pitched). Booking will open in the next couple of months.

To register your pack’s interest at thehowling@scouts.scot. Use ‘‘The Howling 2019’’ in the subject line.

October 4-6 there will be a transition camp for packs and troops at Meggernie.

It is open to groups attending as a pack and troop, for Cubs aged from 9½ to Scouts aged 12 at the beginning of the event.

The programme will focus on Scout skills, mainly patrol working designed to build on the experiences gained in Cubs and developing them to the level that allows a fuller enjoyment in Scout adventures.

To register interest email fast.forward@scouts.scot using ‘‘Fast Forward 2019’’ in the subject line.

From November 29 there’s a science and technology camp. It is an indoor residential weekend at Fordell. Further details email cubs@scouts.scot. Use ‘‘Watt’s Happening’’ 2019 in the subject line.