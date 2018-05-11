In my view: Would you put your faith in Clarkson?

It seems lately that those people behind television programming seem to be taking a good old trip down memory lane.

There are a whole host of shows from the past that are rearing their heads again – and not just showing the same old repeats again and again.

No, they are trying to revive the shows of the past – admittedly some with more success than others.

There’s already been the revival of Dynasty, and a remake of quiz shows such as Catchphrase (‘say what you see’) and the Crystal Maze. Then there was the attempt by the BBC to bring back The Generation Game – that was never likely to end well.

I’ve watched the latest quiz show to make a come back – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. It’s back as it marks its 20th anniversary.

It had its fair share of controversy when it was aired ‘back in the day’, cough cough.

Now it’s back and they’ve made a few changes. There is no Chris Tarrant. Instead it’s the unusual choice of Jeremy Clarkson who is in the seat asking the questions. And there’s an opportunity to ‘ask the host’ to help with a question. A somewhat different lifeline to the other three that still remain.

I’ll be honest, I thought Clarkson was going to be a terrible quiz host, but he wasn’t as bad as I’d anticipated and the ‘ask the host’ option is an interesting lifeline.

Could you imagine making it to the penultimate question and then being stuck. Your only lifeline remaining is ‘ask the host’. You pose the question, Clarkson gives you an answer. You’re clueless so you decide to trust his instincts and it turns out he’s wrong. You lose all your money...

Do you think he’d feel bad and give you a wee bit cash from his own pocket?