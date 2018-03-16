In my view: Why celebrating Mother’s Day is important

Similar to my previous In My View column which critiqued Valentine’s Day, we celebrated another national occasion last week, Mother’s Day.

A day which acknowledges and recognises the selfless, hardworking hero of each family.

The one who probably does the washing, the cooking, the ironing, the shopping ... and the one who doesn’t let you forget it.

In all seriousness though, unlike Valentine’s Day which is often exploited for its commercial possibilities, Mother’s Day gives me the chance to really appreciate how much my mum does for me.

Being 22 and still living at home, there are days when I come home to my dinner on the table and there are times (alright, a lot of the time) when she does my washing.

While I would turn to my dad if I have a flat tyre or needed career advice, my mum is the person who is able to rally the entire family together.

For example, when the ‘Beast from the East’ battled its way through the streets, my mum invited our family over and within an hour she’d whipped up an entire feast for us all.

A sporadic, unplanned event that had been organised within 20 minutes, my mum managed to cook up enough food to feed an army, all while making it seem as if she was achieving a Blue Peter badge.

“Oh this? It was just something I made earlier.”

Yes, Mother’s Day might give shops and resturants another chance to amp up their prices but I feel this time around it’s justified.

Whether it be your mum, aunt, gran or even your dad, the person who raised you deserves at least one day to be celebrated.

One day of affection, gratitude and recognition for everything they do.