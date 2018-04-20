In my view: We’re never happy whatever the weather

What is it about Brits and the weather?

It’s one of those topics that we always seem to find ourselves talking about – whether it’s chatting to someone you meet in the street, or sitting in the chair at the hairdressers, it’s something that always crops up.

I’m even writing about it in this column!

But let’s face it, whatever the weather we’re never happy about it. Whether it’s hot or cold, wet and wild or fine and dry we’ll always find a reason to comment on it and more often than not have a little moan. It’s as if as a country we get pleasure out of complaining about it.

The weather has been so unpredictable recently, I’m still not sure whether I should be putting away the winter clothes and digging out the summer things or not.

With snow just a few weeks ago and meteorologists currently saying warmer weather is on its way this week how are we supposed to know what to do and what to wear?

And when the weathermen (and women) say that unseasonably warm weather is on its way should we believe them? They have got their predictions wrong in the past after all.

But with the mention of a little touch of sunshine and warmer weather are there gents all over the country already preparing to get their ‘taps aff’ as if summer has arrived?

If it does arrive, who knows how long it will hang around for, especially given the recent indecision by the weather gods on what season we’re actually in.

So, I still won’t be rushing to dig out the summer holiday clothes.

Instead, I’ll probably pick up the brolly just in case, I mean, it’s not unknown for us to experience what feels like all four seasons in one day and at least it can have multiple uses for keeping either the rain or sun off!