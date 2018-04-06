In my view: Indicators are important for a reason

There’s nothing that irritates me more than drivers who don’t use their indicators.

I’m sure fellow road users will agree with me when I ask the following question.

How hard is it to use that tiny ounce of energy to inform people of where you’re going?

The answer is: it’s not.

Yet, many people choose not to and instead pretend their car wasn’t fitted with the function.

It seems clear to me that when you buy a car nowadays you need to pay extra for the indicator.

On my daily commute, I find it’s most likely to happen at roundabouts which can often be the most dangerous part of a road.

It faces drivers with both multiple lanes and exits, so when someone doesn’t signal where they intend to go, it can cause a hassle for other drivers.

The driver’s handbook reads: “You must always use your direction indicators to tell other road users what you intend to do. They cannot know your intentions unless you tell them by giving early and adequate signals.”

This only reinforces my point that drivers are not mind readers.

It’s not only a matter of courtesy but also a safety factor as I’ve witnessed many a driver having to swerve when another makes up their mind at the last minute.

In 2017, the number of road casualties was an incredible 174,510.

Now, of course these are not all a result of not using an indicator but if something so simple could possibly prevent injury and damage, why not use it?

So, to anyone who travels between the areas of Cumbernauld and Falkirk, I’ll be keeping a track of all indicator usage.