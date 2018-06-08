In my View: Cinema trips have never been less appealing

We’re at the height of summer and the massive blockbusters are coming to cinemas thick and fast. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Incredibles, Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story are but just a few of the big-screen treats for audiences this year, and in the past there has been no better way to take in these spectacles than on the big screen.

Yet the cinema is becoming more and more of a frustrating experience thanks to inconsiderate audience members, and it seems to get much worse during the summer.

My latest trip to the pictures, to see Solo, was marred by the bored father of three who spent the entire final act on his phone, which seemed to be on the brightest setting possible. Exaggerated looks towards him from a few seats over proved to be futile – this was someone who was rude enough to not care.

A couple of weeks prior, the latest horror hit A Quiet Place was also an infuriating experience, with the eerie silence completely ruined by people rustling popcorn and talking loudly during tense moments.

It’s not just these experiences that have made trips to the cinema less appealing to me, it’s the ever-increasing convenience of watching films at home. Streaming services are gaining the rights to films quicker than ever, making it easy to hold out a little longer for a less stressful watching experience.

On top of all this, we have more top-quality television shows than ever to enjoy in the comfort of your sofa.

Maybe I’m easily annoyed. Maybe I just need to find a new cinema. But it seems to me that trips to the cinema are becoming a chore.