Highlighting homelessness

A TROOP of Scouts helped highlight homelessness when they took part in a Scotland-wide initiative.

The 51st Dennyloanhead Scouts joined with Social Bite’s’‘sleep in the park’’. Social Bite is a social business that aims to end homelessness in Scotland.

It runs social enterprise cafes; a high end restaurant that feeds homeless people as well as diners; builds villages for homeless people to get back on their feet; distributes food and drinks to homeless people and runs a system where customers can buy food in advance for homeless people.

Social Bite created the world’s largest ever sleep out to raise money and awareness for homelessness.

Cub Scout leader Christopher Campbell said: “Our Scouts survived the night sleeping in the bright orange survival bags and got a feel of sleeping out – what some people have to do every night.

“During the day they did a geocaching type activity where they had to use a GPS to find containers filled with sweets. They were also learning skills for life cooking.’’

The 51st is looking for new leaders to join the group so if you would like to make a positive impact, outdoors or indoors, and let more young people learn skills for life then volunteer today by emailing contact@dlhscouts.org.uk.

A MASSIVE range of activities will be on offered for Cub Scouts during 2019.

A parent and Cub camp will take place from May 17-19 at Meggernie. The cost is £90 per pair. It will be fully programmed and catered for, participants just need to take a tent. Adults will need a TSA PVG membership. For any enquiries contact Meggernie at meggernie@scouts.scot.

July 15-19 Scotjam for Cubs will offer youngsters the chance to learn new skills, make new friends and earn badges.

The week long residential experience for individual applicants returns and it has been improved with the addition of another location. As always, it is based at Lochgoihead for indoor accommodation and adventurous land and water-based activities.

New for 2019 is the offer of an event at Meggernie in camping style (tents provided) with activities complimented by the centre’s natural playground. Enquiries to scotjam@scouts.scot.