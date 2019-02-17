Guild project spreads the word

Faith in Young People’ is the title of the partnership between the BB and the Church of Scotland Guild, launched last summer and to run over three years.

Several officers from Falkirk & District Battalion have already been involved in speaking to Guilds. To date across Scotland such volunteers and BB staff themselves have met with 110 separate Guilds and there is already another 62 scheduled for later this year. It is estimated that just over 3000 have attended one of these presentations. A great way to share the message that the BB changes lives. Anchorman again hopes soon to meet the members of Musselburgh Guild. Thanks to the support of the Guild, work has begun to launch a small grants scheme to support BB growth locally. Companies will soon be able to apply for a small amount of money to help develop their programmes. This could be for new equipment, training or support an outdoor activity; all particularly exciting as a step to seeing first hand the initial step in this partnership. Locally, in addition, thanks to generous donations to the battalion over the centenary period 2018/19, the Battalion Executive decided to also offer small sums as grants to companies who may wish to apply for capital expenditure items which might similarly enhance their work. Such grants would seek companies to indicate their enthusiasm by raising part of the amount sought on a 50/50 basis. The CashBack funding previously available through HQ, from money recovered from criminal activities, is now aimed at young people from particularly designated ‘areas of deprivation’. Dozens of companies have benefited so far. Is your company eligible? Contact BB development officer Jackie Wilson on jackie.wilson@boysbrigade.org.uk. Although requiring planning by companies, perhaps there is the opportunity for money to benefit your young people from one or all of the above possibilities.