Grant aid opens doors for group

A cash boost has helped secure and safeguard a Scout group and its hall.

The £2950 grant from the Todhill Wind Farm fund was awarded to the 89th Stenhousemuir Scout Group.

Family Fun Day at Barrwood Campsite in June 2018

The money was used to replace the front door and emergency exit door in the hall.

The new items will help with the security of the hall which was vandalised last year. The Falkirk Herald reported the incident of smashed windows which left the group facing a bill of £800.

The grant application was made in August 2018 with notification of the awarding of the full grant at the start of November.

The 89th is a very active group with more than 60 children but to raise this amount of money would take more than two years of fundraising.

The 89th’s Group Scout leader John Dick, said: “The new doors were fitted by C. Jenkins, Falkirk, and will improve the appearance and security of the hall which is used on a regular basis.

“This is the second time the 89th has benefitted from the Todhill Wind Farm fund in three years with funding previously being granted for an upgrade to the toilets and also the provision of raised beds outside the hall. We are very grateful for this help.”

PLANS are already in hand for this year’s Forth Region fun day.

On Saturday, June 8, young people from across the region will descend on Barrwood for a day of fun and adventure.

This year an essential information guide has been created – the advice is to read it before applying to take part in the event.

Applications can now be made with a cost of £10 per participant for activities.

Applications will only be accepted once payment is made, therefore it is essential numbers are clarified before booking. Places are limited and there will be no refunds after payment is made.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Please note that if you wish to camp at the event you must book into the Barrwood directly with the campsite organisers.

Camping is independent of the event and groups will be required to fully cater for themselves.