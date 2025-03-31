Grangemouth MP stands up against welfare cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have no objection to the idea that if someone can work, they should work.

However, the government should not be trying to balance the books on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable people in our society

If you are not able to work then you need, and should receive, support.

It hurts me to say that while we have seen some good decisions in the first nine months of this Labour government – such as pension justice for hundreds of miners in and around Grangemouth – the government have called some things wrong.

Brian Leishman MP spoke at a DPAC rally outside Parliament after hearing the Chancellor's Spring Statement in the Commons

In her Spring Statement last week, the Chancellor confirmed that we are cutting nearly £5 billion from welfare.

This will see 250,000 people plunged into poverty, including 50,000 children. We should be lifting people out of poverty, not pushing them into it.

That is not the work of a real Labour government with real Labour values.

Labour giant Harold Wilson famously said that “we are a moral crusade or we are nothing”.

Echoing Wilson, former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown said the party “must be a movement with a soul”. In doing so, he reminded us why we joined this crusade.

What defines the Labour Party is our mission to demand social justice and our belief in equality.

As Gordon Brown said, political leaders are here today and gone tomorrow but our mission is forever.

We demand a society in which people are able, and dare I say are supported, to achieve their maximum potential.

We call for the nationalisation of key services and industry.

We work to create a caring and compassionate society and a system which works for and benefits people.

In short, our mission is to ensure our country works for the many, not the few. Those are what I believe to be real Labour values and why I joined the party.

The grassroots Labour members I speak to are unashamedly anti-austerity and are sick of hearing about “tough choices” because that always seems to mean that ordinary people will become poorer.

People do not want a government which self-imposed fiscal constraints that mean their hands are tied and which cannot, and indeed will not, provide the change our country desperately needs.

There is another way – an alternative. Real Labour values offer solutions to the horrendous societal problems we face today.

We should introduce an annual wealth tax on multi-millionaires with more than £10 million worth of assets. This would generate £24 billion.

By equalising Capital Gains Tax, we would raise another £16 billion to allow us to take care of the disadvantaged and to run vital services people rely on.

The Chancellor should free herself from her arbitrary fiscal rules and implement a plan that will redistribute opportunity and wealth across society, lifting people out of poverty and making the country a better, more prosperous place.

As your MP I will not stop campaigning and working to create a fairer country where inequality and poverty are things of the past.

