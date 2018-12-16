Generous Co-operative help for BB community

During the past year when the battalion has been celebrating its centenary, sponsorship has been obtained for which organisers have been very grateful.

At a special event on November 24, the Co-operative Society presented its very generous contribution to battalion office-bearers at a ceremony at the Co-op in New Carron.

Such funding not only assisted with the events already reported on, and a couple still to come, but also provides a basis for the battalion to arrange support for the companies in the area.

8th Falkirk (Bainsford Church) also hopes to become part of this Co-op members scheme, following the end of the battalion centenary period and skipper Paul Mitchell suggests people can still support the BB by choosing to support his company as part of the scheme.

Less fortunately, he also reports that the 8th has been eliminated in the second round of the BB national table tennis competition by 1st West Linton; likewise from the badminton by 1st Scone and also from the Masterteam quiz. Better news, however is they are still in the national saenior five-a-sides with their second round tie soon to be played.

To my knowledge 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church); 1st Polmont (Brightons Church); 1st Falkirk (Grahamston United Church); 5th Larbert (Grace & Baptist Churches) are still also involved “nationally” and indeed there may be others who may just be hiding their lights under proverbial bushels. Good luck everyone and enjoy this wider experience of BB fellowship.

Any company wishing to develop its outdoor programme is reminded that the HQ has training opportunities coming up in the next couple of months for entry-level expedition and outdoor leadership.

Speaking of Scottish BB HQ, the office will close on December 21 and reopen on January 3. Matters of urgency during that period should be directed to 01442 231 681.