Geared up for bike challenge

Scouts put themselves through their paces as they cycled around Canada Wood.

Members of the 27th Bonnybridge spent an evening overhauling their bikes before taking on the tough terrain at the back of the Falkirk Wheel.

Canada Wood was the venue for Scouts' cycling skills test.

They were fortunate to enjoy fine weather and a dry surface as they practiced some stunts as well as working on aspects of the cyclist activity badge.

FORTH Region is offering keen cyclists the opportunity to take part in an international experience in The Netherlands in 2020.

The provisional route for Go Forth to Netherlands 2020 begins after departing from Newcastle via an overnight ferry to Ijmuiden. From there the tour takes in Gouda, Tilburg, Rotterdam and Leiden before returning to Ijmuiden.

The typical cycle distances will be 25 to 50 miles per day between accommodation bases (around two to four hours cycling) and each cycle day wll be interspersed with an activity day. These include cheese museums, a theme park, windmills, canals, beaches and exploring what The Netherlands has to offer.

Accommodation will be in local Scout halls or tents depending on group size and exact route details.

The cycle is aimed at Scouts and Explorers aged 11 to 15 and is expected to take place late June/early July. There is a planned introductory weekend and cycle meeting with the first between December 15 and 16.

GSLs, Scout and Explorer leaders can find information on the Forth Region Facebook page.

OCTOBER is community month when there is a celebration of the contribution Scouts make in thecommunity.

Scouts have always been at the heart of their community, bringing people together and tackling social change.

While the social issues may have changed, the association’s desire to leave the world a better place remains constant.

The issues have evolved but the young people’s drive to make a positive impact remains constant.

Participating in the ‘‘A Million Hands’’ programme is one way Scouts can take action and achieve their Community Impact Staged Activity Badge. It provides ready-made activities and programme ideas chosen by young people.