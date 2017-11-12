Fun times at Highland camp

THE temperatures may be becoming a lot more wintery but it didn’t stop a band of Cubs and Explorers enjoying a weekend in the middle of a Highland glen.

A group of 20 Cubs from the 27th Bonnybridge, four North Star explorers and seven leaders spent the weekend at Meggernie in Perthshire. The fun-filled two days included a scavenger hunt, grass sledging, laser tag, hunt the explorer and enough food to feed a regiment of soldiers.

For many of the Cubs it was the first time they had been away from home for two consecutive nights but it was a chance to be together as a group for more than the hour and a half each week.

Cub scout leader Helen Smith said: “We had a tremendous time. The weather was on our side and we were able to make the most of the fantastic grounds.

“The Cubs discovered that laser tag becomes much more interesting if you have to play on rough terrain and they thought it was a great idea to hunt the explorers.

“On the way home they were already asking when they could go back.”

TALKING of Explorers, members of the Cross Unit have had an incredibly busy time of late, firstly with a spot of backwoods cooking.

And their attempts were far from ordinary. They experimented by cooking an egg in a potato; sausage in a banana skin and bread twists over fire.

I’m not quite sure how it all worked out but I’m sure if you were very hungry you eat it.

The unit also had a visit by a member of the Mountain Rescue team who discussed a variety of scenarios with the Explorers and showed them how to deal with first aid emergencies.

One exercise had them working together to create a makeshift stretcher from a survival bag and survival blanket. They also looked at essential items to carry when going out hiking.

AN information evening has been organised for young people interested in taking part in the 2019 Jamboree in America.

The evening is open to parents, potential participants and leaders and will take place on Tuesday, November 14, at 7.30pm at the Leapark Hotel in Grangemouth.

Among the areas covered will be cost and how to fundraise.