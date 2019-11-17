Fire safety explored

Youngsters from the 89th Stenhousemuir Group visited the firefighters at Larbert.

They were given the opportunity to look around the station and were given fire safety instruction as well as being given a tour of the engines.

Fire safety badge work was on the agenda for 89th Stenhousemuir Cubs.

The visit ties in with the Cub’s Fire Safety activity badge.

Every Scout deserves trained adult leaders according to an American training slogan.

When an adult agrees to become a leader they also agree to undergo training for their role.

The initial training is known as Getting Started and involves completing two initial modules and discussing the way forward with a training adviser within five months of appointment.

While these modules can be completed online, it is always good to meet other adults also starting out on their training journey.

Module three will be delivered on Monday, November 18, and repeated on Wednesday, November, 20 between 7pm and 9pm at the Jim McKellar Scout Centre in Denny. Further details from: fdstrainers@outlook.com.

Adventure 2020 has found a new home on the banks of the River Tay and will take place in the grounds of Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday, May 8, to Sunday, May 10.

Camp will include three activity sessions or four including Saturday night. A special commemorative badge will be provided.

Applications are now open and are available on: http://www.highlandadventure.org.uk.

Scout Scotland’s outdoor conference is back at Scout Adventures Lochgoilhead for 2020.

Now in its third year, the event will take place from March 6-8 and bookings open at noon today (Thursday).

More details will appear on the Scout Scotland website and Scout Adventures Lochgoilhead’s Facebook page.

ScotJam returns for 2020, with more opportunities for summer adventures in the outdoors.

Organisers are promising two action-packed camps, ScotJam Cubs which will take place from July 13-17 and ScotJam Scouts taking place from July 18-25, 2020. Costs and sign-up instructions will be confirmed soon.