Festive fun for Beavers and Cubs

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas even though we still have a few weeks to go.

Beavers and Cubs from across Falkirk District got into the spirit of the festive season when they visited Larbert’s Dobbie Hall for this year’s pantomime.

Panto fun for Beavers and Cubs

The production of Dick Whittington by the Larbert Amateur Operatic Society (LAOS) was an opportunity for the youngsters to make as much noise as possible without being told to be quiet.

The traditional family pantomime had played to packed houses during its run and the 700 Beavers, Cubs, leaders and parents who raised the rafters at the B listed, 118–year-old building, were especially appreciative of the extra show which was staged for them.

Elissa Dick, assistant district commissioner, Beavers, who organised the visit said: “I hope everyone enjoyed themselves. The Beavers and Cubs certainly joined in all the fun and games and cheered and hissed in the best pantomime way.”

LAOS is always interested in hearing from anyone who is considering joining or wants to help behind the scenes.

They rehearse on a Tuesday night at the Dobbie Hall at 7.30pm with rehearsals on Thursday and Sunday closer to the show.

The next production is Sweet Charity from May 8 to 12, 2019.

If you would like to join go to: https://larbertamateur operaticsociety.org/join-us/.

THERE was a timely visit from members of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were able to give a few pointers to a Scout group.

Cubs and Scouts from the 40th Falkirk group heard about the variety of work carried out by the SSPCA.

The SSPCA officer showed the young people various aspects of her job, including how to catch injured animals safely with her specialised equipment such as seal and swan bags.

She also discussed with them the problems with plastic and animal cruelty.

The visit included a question and answer session about the SSPCA and what the organisation and its staff do.

To round off the evening the young people played charades and had to pretend to be different animals.