Falkirk youngsters could learn valuable lesson through part-time work

I came across a story this week that surprised me and left me a little sad ... no not the Harry and Meghan debacle, but rather that these days very few teenagers have a Saturday job.

For what it’s worth, I always thought encouraging youngster to find a part-time job – and I’m not talking about working every hour when they are not at school, but a few hours at the weekend, teaches them lots of valuable lessons.

Not least that money doesn’t grow on trees and if you want something, particularly extras, then you have to work hard and earn it.

As a child I used to long to work in Woolies, but not just anywhere in the High Street store, I wanted to work on the biscuit counter!

Who remembers going up the back stairs of the shop and the smell of all the biscuits and other tempting treats hitting you?

There would be these huge silver metal tins filled with biscuits – and the broken ones from the bottom would be sold off cheap.

I’m not sure if I thought that the staff got to eat as much as they wanted but the demise of Woolworths may have occurred much sooner if my wish had been granted. I would certainly have had a good shot at eating all the profits.

Sadly, I never got a job there but my mum did get me a job in her friend’s cafe.

I started doing the dishes but quickly was given the responsibility of taking orders.

Every Saturday I would turn up with my clean pinny that my mum had bought for me and ensured it was sparkling white at the start of the day. It was a different story by the time I finished!

Once at work I would be given a pen and notebook to take down the customers’ requests.

That was the easy part.

The key word in the description of this cafe was small and I would have to squeeze between tables carrying cups of tea and coffee hoping that I wouldn’t drip any hot liquids on the customers.

Lets just say all my mishaps were small ones – and I don’t remember anyone being scarred for life or suing.

However, it was a great experience for a 15-year-old and I worked there at weekends and during holidays until I went to college.

Not only did it teach me the value of money as I had my own (small) income from the cafe owner but I quickly worked out if I was polite and courteous while delivering tea and scones without dropping it on the customer then people would be generous with their tips!

As a teenager to be able to buy what I wanted without always having to ask my mum – and not needing to get her approval about the purchase because it was my own money, was a valuable lesson.

There were also all the lovely people that I met while working: the cafe owner and her husband made me realise that having your own business isn’t an easy job; those who worked there and took the time to show me the ropes, a lesson that has stood me in good sted over the years; and all the customers who popped in.

Most were happy to chat, some because they were friendly but for others you might be the only person they spoke to that day.

Yes lots to learn – and such a shame many of today’s youngsters, for whatever reason, are missing out on the experience.