Falkirk’s Mandie Stevenson enjoys last few days as a Miss

A happy New Year to everyone; I wonder what 2020 has in store for us all? Hopefully health, love, fun and adventure.

January has been lovely so far commencing with a delicious family meal on New Year’s Day courtesy of mum Stevenson and several refreshments to flush it down.

My parents love going to Tenerife for New Year so it is rare for me to spend it with them.

I have been spending lots of time with my Australian family, Aunt Jayne and Bella, who have jetted in from Sydney to attend my wedding on Saturday.

A very long way to travel but very much appreciated. It’s safe to say my cousin Bella is slightly underwhelmed with the winter climate although I keep mentioning that this is mild for winter in Scotland.

I hadn’t seen my Australian family in three years so we definitely had lots to catch up on.

We have ventured into Falkirk several times to have a pizza, coffee dates, lots of cuddles, lunch dates and play with my pug Frank.

Bella and Jayne have been enjoying being tourists in Edinburgh and Stirling and also going to see the Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel.

My fiancé Ross is looking forward to meeting my Australian family and spending quality time together before the wedding.

I enjoyed a day out in Glasgow at Arta which was arranged by my sister for my hen night.

I can’t thank her enough for all the effort and responsibility of arranging 23 hens which definitely can’t have been an easy job.

From the train through to coming home everything was fantastic. Drinks flowing, food, a cocktail making masterclass and three-course meal. The entire day was exactly what I wanted; all my friends having a ball together.

It’s been quite some journey for my family and I over the last few years and a lot of uncertainty so it is nice to put all of that to the back of our minds and enjoy a big day.

My last few days as Miss Stevenson and it does feel quite exciting, maybe more a nervous excitement.

I am sure I will have plenty exciting times ahead in being Mrs Mandie Malcolm. I did get warned about the highs and lows of planning a wedding and have stumbled across both.

I am delighted to have finally pinned everything down. Small, intimate and special. I can’t wait to make my parents and Ross’ family extremely proud.

I was just reflecting on the fact that my last session of chemotherapy for breast cancer was four years ago yesterday. When I think about the wonderful achievements throughout the last four years I really am proud.

Probably what I mean is I haven’t lain down to my constant treatment and hospital appointments. There is still plenty time around these to have fun.

We then jet off a couple of days later to the Dominican Republic for our honeymoon, a place where neither of us has been.

The climate looks perfect and the resort’s chilled and all inclusive. It is a new adventure where we can venture out onto sand dunes in buggies and island hop.