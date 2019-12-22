Falkirk gran’s festive message

And breathe ... now all the fuss of Christmas is out of the way hopefully it is time for us all to relax.

I always feel that the days in between December 25 and January 1 are some of the nicest in the whole year.

Even if you struggle to remember what day of the week it is, far less the date!

Some of us have to work – and for all those who worked on Christmas Day I hope you are now getting an opportunity to spend time with your friends and family – but even in the workplace it’s not the same as the other 51 weeks in the year.

For a start there is usually lots of cakes and sweeties sitting about as everyone brings in their leftovers before they start the ‘New Year, new you’ regime. And hands up how many have brought turkey sandwiches or turkey broth to work for lunch – me too.

And most people are usually in a better mood – if only because they are at work and escaping their in-laws and dozens of other relations who tend to descend during the holiday period!

There isn’t the same rush to the shops and even all those avid sale shoppers are there through choice not necessity as they look for that perfect gift.

Also, there’s not that gnawing thought at the back of your mind that you’ve forgotten to buy some vital ingredient for your festive feast or someone has slipped off your present list.

There’s also still so many festive events to attend without the worry that you should be at home wrapping gifts. Plenty of pantos taking place – although the Falkirk one is over. However, wasn’t it absolutely brilliant.

Emma and I took the children and I have a sneaking suspicion that her and I enjoyed it more – even if Jack and Sophie loved every minute.

But it was certainly a great event and hopefully it will be back next year.

In the next few days, I’ll give a lot of thought towards doing my New Year cleaning. Was your mother and granny the same? Every nook and cranny had to be dusted and every window washed?

Mine certainly were and, when I was younger, I tried to be the same, but frankly I could never quite work up the enthusiasm.

Therefore my thought will be that I’m not going to bother and I will being going in to 2020 the same way I’ve done every year for the last decade with streaky windows!

But I’d far rather spend time on the more traditional Hogmanay traditions of spending lots of time with family and friends.

I’ll be hoping for a tall, dark stranger to be first across my threshold after the bells, but will be delighted to see anyone who wants to pop round.

Then we’ll raise a glass to the New Year, our hopes for the 12 months ahead and remember those no longer with us.

It’s always easy to get a bit maudlin at the bells but I prefer to look forward, while remembering all that we had rather than what we’ve lost.

Come January 1 hopefully it will be another year filled with opportunities for us all.

Let’s make sure we make the most of them.

All the best to you and yours ... and see you next year.