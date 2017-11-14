Everybody loves a dog story and, in this tail, pictures too

I’ve spoken before about charity work and how fun it can be to fundraise a bit of cash for a good cause.

In the events I’ve put on before I’ve always included some grand spectacle, whether it be a huge grand prize or a big party.

Usually the charity work I’ve been involved with has been voluntary and I’ve had a big part in saying exactly how we’re going to raise funds.

However, this week I took part in a new charity challenge where I had almost no say whatsoever. Instead of an extravaganza, it was completely stripped back but that in no way made it any less successful.

To cut a long story short, as a journalism student at Glasgow Caley you’re a member of the university’s business school and all students who fall into that category have a module when they reach third year called “triple E three.”

The module comprises a lot of reading and writing essays but the crux is a trading day where you’re encouraged to raise as much money for charity by selling a product which your business has created.

I was part of a group of five who sold pictures of dogs. Not just any old dogs though – it was pooches we brought into uni to let everyone meet.

In comparison to previous fundraising efforts it was fairly simple but, somehow, we made it a hit.

All of our funds went to the Dogs Trust; as one of our pups on the day was a rescue, this made the project so much more rewarding.

Creating something which lit up the faces of hundreds of stressed students and contributed to a fantastic organisation made it so worthwhile.

We raised more than £150 and were awarded a prize for being the most successful enterprise of the day.

It just goes to show fundraising doesn’t have to be swish to be a success!